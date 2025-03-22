New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials told PTI on Saturday.

The report was submitted before a special court in Mumbai, which will decide whether to accept the findings or direct further investigation.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. The CBI took over the case from Bihar Police, which had registered an abetment of suicide complaint based on allegations by the actor’s father, K K Singh.

Forensic experts from AIIMS, in their medico-legal opinion to the CBI, ruled out claims of "poisoning and strangling." During the investigation, the agency recorded statements from several individuals close to Rajput, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, and examined his medical history.

K K Singh had accused Chakraborty and her family of misappropriating Rajput’s money—an allegation she denied in media interviews.