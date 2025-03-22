Bhubaneswar: Amid heated debates on MP Shashi Tharoor’s diplomacy praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior BJP leader’s post on social media platform X fuelled speculations about the Congres leader’s increasing closeness towards the saffron party.

Taking to X, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Jay Panda shared a picture of himself with Tharoor in a Bhubaneswar-bound flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My friend & fellow traveller called me mischievous for saying that we seem to be finally travelling in the same direction,” the BJP leader captioned the photo.

My friend & fellow traveler called me mischievous for saying that we seem to be finally travelling in the same direction... pic.twitter.com/JzzpKki1lZ — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) March 21, 2025

Reacting to his post, numerous people have come up with queries on the Congress leader’s entry to BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to end the speculations, the Thiruvananthapuram MP also quickly clarified that he was heading to Bhubaneswar to address the Kalinga Literary Fest on Saturday.

“Fellow traveller only to Bhubaneswar! I am addressing the Kalinga LitFest tomorrow morning. And coming right back!!” quipped Tharoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress MP’s recent remarks praising the diplomatic stance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on different issues related to international affairs and ongoing fissures within the party have sparked a debate over his probable leaning towards the BJP.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue recently, Tharoor admitted that he had misjudged India's position on the conflict, acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I am still wiping the egg off my face because I was one of those who criticised India's position back in February 2022. Three years later, it turns out I was wrong. India now has a Prime Minister who can hug both the President of Ukraine and the President of Russia within two weeks and still be accepted in both places. That means India is in a position to make a difference to lasting peace," he said.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP had earlier in February left the Congress party red-faced after he stated that the outcome of PM Modi's visit to the US was "very good".

The diplomat-turned-politician’s discord with the Congress top brass and the state unit in Kerala also fuelled the rumour of his considering the option to join BJP, reported IANS.

As per Tharoor's reply to Panda’s post on X, the veteran Congress leader was on his way to Bhubaneswar to address the 11th edition of the iconic Kalinga Literary Festival which started here on Friday. Literary minds from across South East Asia and World representing some 25 languages are participating in the annual festival of art, culture and literature.