Hyderabad: Rescue teams working in the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district found traces of human remains near the loco train track close to the accident site on Tuesday, reported IANS.

Following this, agencies involved in the search for the seven missing workers began excavation around the identified location. Rescue personnel anticipate retrieving the remains by evening.

While digging in the final 50 metres of the 14-km-long tunnel, some workers noticed a foul smell near the loco track and immediately alerted officials. Efforts have now been concentrated on that area, which lies outside D1 and D2, where the missing workers are believed to be buried beneath the debris.

The tunnel’s roof partially caved in on February 22, trapping eight workers. The body of Gurpreet Singh, a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operator from Punjab, was recovered on March 9. However, despite extensive search operations, authorities have yet to locate the remaining missing individuals.

Several agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Singareni Collieries Company Limited, and Anvi Robotics, are continuing rescue efforts. Specialised cadaver dogs from Kerala have helped pinpoint potential locations, and robotic technology is being deployed in hazardous sections near the TBM for safety purposes.

The seven workers still unaccounted for are Manoj Kumar and Sri Niwas from Uttar Pradesh, Sunny Singh from Jammu and Kashmir, and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.

At a review meeting in Hyderabad on Monday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to speed up the rescue operations. He instructed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to appoint senior IAS officer Shiva Shankar Loteti as a special officer to oversee the efforts continuously.

Officials briefed the chief minister that 25 agencies, including various departments from the central and state governments, along with private organisations, are involved in the rescue mission. The operation has mobilised 700 personnel who are working to remove collapsed rocks, dismantle TBM components, and clear soil, silt, and water from the tunnel.

They explained that the rescue efforts have been slowed down due to poor air quality and lighting conditions, given that the accident occurred 14 kilometres from the tunnel’s entrance.

The 30-metre section of the affected area has been classified as highly dangerous. Officials also emphasised that the operations are being conducted based on scientific studies by the Geological Survey of India and the National Geophysical Research Institute.

The chief minister urged authorities to secure all necessary clearances from the union government to carry out emergency work in the tunnel efficiently.