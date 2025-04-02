Indian Navy's frontline frigate INS Tarkash has seized over 2,500 kgs of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean, officials said on Wednesday.



According to a PTI report, officials said that the operation to seize the narcotics was launched after the Navy received information on March 31 regarding suspicious movements of some vessels. A thorough search revealed over 2,500 kgs of narcotic substances - including 2,386 kgs of hashish and 121 kgs of heroin - stored in different cargo holds and compartments.



A Navy spokesperson informed that, after systematically interrogating all suspicious vessels in the area, INS Tarkash intercepted and boarded a suspect dhow. The operation was carried out with the help of the P8I marine surveillance aircraft and the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai.



The spokesperson added that the ship also launched its integral helicopter to track the suspicious vessel and identify other vessels likely to operate in the area. The crew of the dhow was questioned about their modus operandi and the presence of similar vessels in the area.