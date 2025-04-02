Ooty: The 24-hour hartal, called by the Nilgiri district unit of Tamil Nadu Vyapari Sangham, a platform of various organisations representing traders, to protest the anomalies in the e-pass system for tourist vehicles, started at 6 am on Wednesday. Passes for the tourist vehicles came into effect on April 1.

The organisers said all business establishments, including luxury hotels, will remain closed for the day. Only medical shops and other allied establishments are exempt from the hartal.



The Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to regulate the entry of tourist vehicles to the hill stations of the Nilgiris, with its headquarters in Ooty, and Kodaikanal during the summer season, from April 1 to June 30. The system came into effect last year.



Only 6,000 vehicles will be allowed to the Nilgiris on weekdays, but 8,000 vehicles will be allowed on weekends. In Kodaikanal, 4,000 tourist vehicles will be allowed per day.



Traders say there was a sharp dip in tourist flow to Ooty last season due to confusion in implementing the restrictions.



Confusion at checkpoints

Nilgiris District Vyapari Sangham Vice-President Aliyar MB told Onmanorama that the protest against the scientific execution of the e-pass is one of the key demands among the array of demands raised by the outfit. "Due to the inadequate awareness campaign among tourists of neighbouring states, hundreds of tourists' vehicles had to return as the e-pass daily limit was reached midnight," he said.



On Tuesday, e-passes were issued by noon. Long queues were seen from the morning at the entry points at Nadukani, Noolppuza, Cherambadi (from Wayanad), Kallar (entry checkpoint from Coimbatore) and Kakkanahalla (from Karnataka). Hundreds of vehicles had to return as the e-passes for the day were over.



E-pass scanners at checkpoints

Nilgiri District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Thanneeru, who visited the Kallar checkpoint between Coonoor and Mettupalayam on Tuesday, told the media that e-pass scanners would be activated at checkpoints from Wednesday. "We are implementing the orders of the High Court, and in the coming days, the court will be informed on the practical difficulties faced by the tourists and the officials," she added.



The traders' forums said the checkpoints at various routes from Wayanad and Nadukani to Ooty should be shifted to the Silver Cloud Tea factory premises beyond Gudalur. It would save manpower and avoid confusion.



Protesters point out that during vacation, people visiting their relatives in Gudalur and Pandalur taluks from Kerala will be in trouble if they have to obtain e-passes for each visit.