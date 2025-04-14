New Delhi: Law enforcement agencies have seized 300 kg of narcotics worth ₹1,800 crore near the international maritime border off the Gujarat coast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.



Sharing the information on X, he underlined that the Narendra Modi government was rooting out drug networks ruthlessly.

"In the ceaseless pursuit of building a drug-free Bharat, a monumental feat was achieved by seizing 300 kg of narcotics worth ₹1,800 crore near the international maritime border," he wrote on the social media platform.

The home minister said the operation in the seas was a shining example of the success of the Modi dispensation's whole-of-the-government approach to rooting out the evil of narcotics.

He applauded the Gujarat Police ATS and the Indian Coast Guard for their success.