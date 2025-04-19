New Delhi: A multi-storey residential building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area in the early hours of Saturday, killing four people and trapping several others under the debris, officials said.

Around 11 people have been rescued by agencies who remain at the building collapse site in the Mustafabad area of the national capital. Around 8-10 people are believed to be under the rubble, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Sandeep Lama said.

Police said they received information about the building collapse around 3.02 am at Dayalpur police station. A police team rushed to Gali No. 1, Shakti Vihar, where the building was found to have collapsed. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), and ambulance services were immediately pressed into action, officials said.

Police said around 22 people were reported to be trapped when the building collapsed. So far, 15 people have been rescued and shifted to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead. "At present, two NDRF teams and fire services are involved in the rescue operation," Additional DCP Lama said.

"So far, 14 people have been rescued. Unfortunately, four people died, while 10 were admitted to a hospital," the police officer said. Later, police said another person was rescued alive.

NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi told PTI, "We call this a 'pancake collapse' -- a particularly dangerous type where chances of survival are minimal. Still, we hope there are lives that can be saved and we are actively searching." He added that debris is being cleared slowly as this is a highly congested area, making the rescue efforts challenging.

The use of heavy machinery to clear debris is limited due to space constraints. Apart from the NDRF and fire services teams, Delhi Police personnel and volunteers are working together in the rescue operation, he said.

A police source said construction work in the "two-three shops" on the ground floor could have led to the collapse. The four-storey building's owner, Tehsin, and his family reside on the first floor, while tenants occupy the remaining floors.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a probe into the building collapse and said agencies are engaged in rescue efforts. "Arrangements have been made for proper treatment of all the injured," she said in a post on X.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic building collapse in Mustafabad. Orders have been given to investigate the incident, and strict action will be taken against the culprits. My deepest condolences to those who died in the unfortunate accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss," the chief minister said.

AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended his condolences to the bereaved families. "I appeal to all the party workers to fully cooperate with the administration in relief and rescue operations," he said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition Atishi expressed grief over the incident and urged AAP workers in Mustafabad to support the authorities in the ongoing operations.