New Delhi: In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 26 people, airlines have ramped up operations to support those affected, while the central government has stepped in to ensure that fares to and from Srinagar remain under control.

Air India and IndiGo will operate four additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday. Air India will fly from Srinagar to Delhi at 11.30 am and to Mumbai at 12 noon, while IndiGo has added one flight each on the same sectors. “In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, April 23,” the airline posted on X. IndiGo officials also confirmed the additional flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Civil Aviation Ministry has issued a strong advisory to airline operators, directing them to avoid surge pricing on the Srinagar route. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held an urgent meeting with airline representatives and stressed the need to keep airfares at regular levels. “Airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time,” an official statement said.

In addition, airlines have extended support by offering waivers on cancellations and rescheduling. “Passengers with confirmed bookings on these sectors till April 30 can avail complimentary rescheduling or full refunds on cancellations,” Air India said. IndiGo also announced similar waivers for bookings made on or before April 22 for travel till April 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Express has provided flexibility for passengers flying in and out of Srinagar until April 30, offering a complete waiver on date change fees and fare differences. “Guests may also opt to cancel their bookings and receive a full refund to their original mode of payment,” the airline posted on X. The carrier operates around 80 weekly flights from Srinagar to five cities—Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu, and Kolkata.

Akasa Air, too, announced that travellers can cancel bookings for flights between April 23 and 29 at no extra cost. “Customers can make their first schedule change at no additional charge, including waiver of penalty or fare difference, for travel within seven days from their original date,” it said.