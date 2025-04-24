New Delhi: The surprise move of Pakistan blocking its airspace for Indian airlines affected numerous International flights operated by Air India and IndiGo on Thursday. Hours after Pakistan’s announcement, Air India, the Tata Group-owned airline said that g its flights connecting North America, the UK, Europe and the Middle East are likely to take an alternative extended route.

In a post on X, Air India said that due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East will take an alternative extended route.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," the airline said.

IndiGo said some of its international flights have been impacted due to the sudden airspace closure by Pakistan.

"We understood the inconvenience this may cause and our teams are doing their best to help you reach your destination at the earliest," the airline said in a post on X.

Pakistan barred Indian airlines from using its airspace after India downgraded its diplomacy ties with the neighbour country with five major decisions over the Pahalgam terror attack. In a big jolt to Pakistan, India had suspended Indus Water Treaty and closed Attari border. Condemning Pakistan for promoting terrorism, India suspended visa services to the Pakistanis and ordered the defence, military, naval and air advisors at the Pakistan Commission in New Delhi to leave the country.