New Delhi: The visuals of two terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack have emerged. The visuals were unknowingly captured by a Malayali tourist just days before the attack.

A Malayali tourist captured the visuals of the terrorists on April 18 while recording videos of his daughter at Betaab Valley, a tourist attraction around 7.5 kilometres from Pahalgam. The attackers were caught on camera as they passed by in the background.

On April 22, terrorists carried out a deadly attack in Pahalgam, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

Following the release of sketches of the terrorists by authorities, the Malayali tourist recognised the attackers. He immediately contacted the National Investigation Authority (NIA) and submitted the footage. As part of the probe into the attack, the NIA collected further details from him.

Speaking to Manorama News, the Malayali tourist said that he has been asked to appear before the NIA as and when required. “It was shocking and frightening to see two terrorists pass by our young daughter. By god’s grace, we escaped,” he said.

He said that he has been directed to refrain from divulging further information before the media as it is a matter of national security.