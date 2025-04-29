Hyderabad: After five-month-long hospitalistation, the eight-year-old boy who sutained severe injuries at a stampede during the screening of actor Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' last year, was shifted to a neurorehabilitation centre on Tuesday.

Sritej was moved to the centre for continuing neurorehab services, the hospital KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, said in a release.

The boy is taking oral feeds and does not require oxygen or respiratory support, it said.

His 35-year-old mother was killed in the stampede that took place on December 4, 2024. The boy was rushed to the hospital after police and bystanders had performed CPR on him.

Doctors had said among other issues, his sensorium was impaired. He has been receiving treatment in the hospital since then.

Hyderabad police arrested Allu Arjun on December 13 in connection with the stampede case and released from jail on December 14 after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was granted regular bail later.

Allu Arjun and makers of the film 'Pushpa' had extended financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for the family of the boy.

The Telangana government had also announced financial assistance to the family.