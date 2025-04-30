Visakhapatnam: Seven people were killed and several others injured when a rain-soaked 20-foot-long wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple here, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha said preliminary reports indicated that the wall collapse in the temple in Simchalam was triggered by soil loosening due to heavy rains in the area.

According to a PTI report, rescue operations are underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state authorities pressed into service.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital, officials said.

More details are awaited.