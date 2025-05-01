New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed strong and decisive action against those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 tourists—including a Nepali national—dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran meadows on April 22.

In his first public statement since the attack, Shah warned that every perpetrator and their handlers would be held accountable. Speaking at an event in Assam, he declared: “Terrorists should not think they’ve won. This fight is far from over. Chun chun ke badla lenge (We will avenge each and every one).”

Condemning the attack as one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, Shah stressed the Centre’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism, reported IANS. “We are committed to uprooting terror from every inch of our soil. The world stands with India and 140 crore Indians in this fight,” he said.

The April 22 assault drew global outrage, particularly due to chilling reports that victims were separated based on religion before being executed at point-blank range. Families of the deceased recounted to the media how their loved ones were targeted for not being Muslim.

Following the massacre, Shah rushed to Srinagar the same evening, met with grieving families the next day, laid wreaths, and visited the ambush site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier condemned the killings and assured that the perpetrators would be tracked down “to the ends of the Earth” and brought to justice.

