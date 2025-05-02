New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday criticised the government for failing to outline a clear strategy in response to the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, despite the opposition’s full support for the Centre on the issue.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the party's headquarters, Kharge emphasised that while the entire opposition stood united with the government in the fight against terrorism, no comprehensive plan had been presented days after the attack. He also mentioned that Congress had extended its unwavering support to the government in countering terrorism during the previous CWC meeting, reported PTI.

Kharge further discussed the government’s acceptance of the Congress demand for a caste survey but expressed surprise over the timing of the decision. While acknowledging the move, he questioned the government’s intentions and urged party leaders to stay vigilant to ensure the caste survey reaches a logical conclusion.

The Congress President credited former party chief Rahul Gandhi for pushing the issue of the caste survey, noting that Gandhi’s consistent efforts in raising people’s concerns had forced the government to act.

Kharge also highlighted Gandhi’s recent visit to Kanpur, where he met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a martyr in the Pahalgam attack, and demanded that the government recognise his sacrifice by granting martyr status. "We stand firmly in support of the nation’s unity, integrity, and prosperity, and the entire opposition has conveyed its solidarity with the government on this matter," Kharge said.