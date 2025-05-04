New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to launch ECINET, a comprehensive digital platform that will unify over 40 of its existing mobile and web applications. The initiative aims to streamline electoral services for voters, poll officials, and political parties by offering a single access point for all election-related activities.

ECINET, announced by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a recent conference of Chief Electoral Officers, is designed to eliminate the hassle of navigating multiple apps and remembering numerous login credentials.

According to the ECI, the new interface will be accessible on desktops and smartphones, offering users easy access to electoral data and services. Importantly, only authorised Election Commission officials can upload data onto the platform to ensure accuracy and authenticity. In cases of discrepancies, the primary data recorded in statutory forms will take precedence.

The platform will absorb widely-used applications such as the Voter Helpline App, Voter Turnout App, cVIGIL, Suvidha, Saksham, and KYC App, which have collectively seen over 5.5 crore downloads. ECINET is expected to enhance digital governance and accessibility in the electoral process significantly.