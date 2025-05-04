New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said he is willing to take responsibility for all the wrongs committed by his party, including those during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, even though many of them occurred before his time in politics.

Addressing students at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, Brown University, Gandhi was responding to a question from a Sikh student who raised concerns about the Congress' legacy and its relationship with the Sikh community. The video of the interaction was later uploaded on the institute's YouTube channel.

“A lot of the mistakes the Congress party made happened before I was active in politics,” Gandhi said. “But I’m more than happy to take responsibility for everything the party has done wrong in its history.” He reiterated that he has publicly acknowledged the 1984 riots as "wrong" and emphasised his deep and affectionate ties with the Sikh community, citing multiple visits to the Golden Temple.

The student also referenced Gandhi’s earlier remarks during a US tour, where he spoke about the right of Sikhs to wear turbans freely in India. Responding, Gandhi clarified that his broader point was about ensuring all Indians feel free to express their religion. “I don’t think anything scares the Sikhs,” he added. “My concern is whether India will remain a country where people are comfortable practising their faith.”

The BJP was quick to respond. Sharing a clip of the exchange, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya commented, “Rahul Gandhi is now being ridiculed not just in India, but across the world.”

Malviya also criticised Gandhi’s description of Lord Ram as a “mythological figure” during the same session. Gandhi had mentioned Ram while listing Indian philosophical figures like Buddha, Guru Nanak, Narayana Guru, and Ambedkar. He said they all shared a commitment to nonviolence and inclusivity. “All our mythological figures, including Lord Ram, represented compassion and forgiveness. I don’t consider the BJP’s ideology to represent Hinduism. The Hindu tradition is far more pluralistic and tolerant,” Gandhi said.

Calling the BJP a "fringe group" that has amassed political power and wealth, Gandhi argued that it does not reflect the values of India’s philosophical mainstream.

Reacting strongly, Malviya countered, “Bhagwan Ram is not a mythological figure; he is the embodiment of Bharat’s values, culture, and spiritual core. He represents sacrifice and righteous leadership and continues to inspire generations.”

He added that Gandhi and the Congress should stop “mocking the faith of billions of Hindus,” asserting that while political figures may come and go, Ram remains eternal as a symbol of dharma.