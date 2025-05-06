Army personnel captured a Pakistani on Tuesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI.

This arrest comes amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with frequent ceasefire violations along the border following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The intruder, identified as Waqas (26) from Tarkhal village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was detained by alert army personnel in a forward village of the Chakan-Da-Bagh region after he crossed the LoC and entered Indian territory, officials said.

Initial questioning indicated that Waqas had unintentionally crossed the LoC from his village on the other side, the officials added. At the time of his arrest, no incriminating evidence was found on the intruder, they confirmed.