New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday said that India’s Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack is a testament to Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s zero tolerance policy against terrorism. Addressing a high-level meeting in New Delhi, the home minister pointed out that India has declared its policy against terrorism to the entire world through the midnight operation.

He added that the strikes carried out by Indian armed forces against targets in Pakistan and PoK is a befitting reply from India to those who dare to challenge our borders, military and citizens.

Addressing chief ministers, DGPs and chief secretaries of the states having borders with Pakistan and Nepal, Shah said the Operation Sindoor was launched against terrorist camps after specific inputs.

A home ministry statement said the chief ministers who attended the meeting called by Shah, congratulated Modi and the three armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Shah also said that without ignoring the Pahalgam terrorist attack, an appropriate response was given, sending a strong message to the world.

The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.