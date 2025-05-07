External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that he had discussed with his counterparts in Qatar, France, Germany, Spain and Japan about India's missile strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Good to speak to PM & FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar. Discussed India’s targeted and measured response to deter cross-border terrorism," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishanker said that he also spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. "Appreciated their solidarity and support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism," he said. Jaishankar also spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, following the incident.

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Bahawalpur, which is considered a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit. The strikes were in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, in which terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

"The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy very well," Jaishankar said earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed his counterparts in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Japan about the strikes carried out under the name 'Operation Sindoor'. "NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate," an official said.