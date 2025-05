New Delhi: The Central government has confirmed that no casualties or material losses were reported in the Pakistan attack on military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur on Thursday night. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS).

“India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people,” wrote the ministry on its official X handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defence sources confirmed that the Indian air defence units successfully intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu Airport at Satwari on Thursday evening.

Drawing a parallel to the tactics of the Palestinian Hamas terror group, the sources said all "cheap" rockets directed at the Jammu region were successfully intercepted and neutralised by Air Defence Units.

ADVERTISEMENT

The missiles were aimed at key locations, including Satwari (Jammu Airport), Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. The sources said that the Pakistani Army has been operating in a manner akin to a terror organisation like Hamas and referred to a meeting between Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Hamas operatives in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir last month.There were also potential sightings of hostile drones along India's western border, which were successfully thwarted.

A sudden power outage plunged Jammu city into darkness following two loud explosions, likely resulting from the interception of intruding drones. Immediately after, sirens echoed throughout the city, alerting residents to seek shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aerial objects had attempted to strike the strategic Jammu airport and its surrounding areas, which house Army, IAF, and paramilitary installations, reported PTI. The sources confirmed the activation of air defence protocols, resulting in the downing of several Pakistani drones by the Indian Air Defence System.