New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday advised all media channels to refrain from using civil defence air raid sirens sounds in their programmes other than community awareness drive.

In an advisory, the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards said exercising the powers conferred under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, all media channels were requested to refrain from using civil defence air raids sirens sounds in their programmes other than for educating the community.

As per the advisory, the routine use of sirens may likely reduce civilians' sensitivity to air raid sirens, and civilians may misunderstand them as routine matters used by media channels during the actual air raids.

The centre issued the advisory amidst the heightened tension due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

The air raid sirens are used to alert the people of a possible attack during infiltration attempts from Pakistan in the border areas of India. On Thursday and Friday, sirens were heard in multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat. Indian armed forces thwarted drone attacks in 26 places last night. Most of the media channels aired the sound of the sirens while reporting the news related to the blackouts and drone attacks in the states close to the India-Pak border.