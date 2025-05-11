New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting to take a stock of the current situation in the country a day after Pakistan violated ceasefire agreement. Chiefs of the military forces and NSA Ajit Doval are attending the meeting at the PM's residence, say reprots.

The government of India has beefed up security for scientific installations across the country. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh chaired a high-level joint meeting with senior officials and heads of scientific institutions in New Delhi and reviewed the security preparedness of the critical scientific infrastructure across the country, particularly in the India-Pak border.

According to a report in DD News, Singh reviewed security mechanisms at at key institutions including CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu; CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation and CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh; CLRI, Jalandhar; NABI, Mohali; and Earth Sciences installations in Ladakh. He also directed special attention to IMD facilities in Srinagar and Leh, instructing the Director General of IMD to enhance security at these locations.

He ordered all scientific departments to upgrade their security protocols and maintain close coordination with local district administrations.

All institutions are asked to issue Updated Standard Operating Procedures for emergency response, conduct mock drills and organise sensitisation programmes on self-defence and evacuation strategies.

The military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours escalated in the past few days, with both the military and civil authorities in India remaining on high alert. India on Friday said Pakistan launched between 300 and 400 Turkish drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek in its failed attempt to target Indian military installations on Thursday night. At the same time, there are reports claiming that India used Brahmos, a long-range supersonic cruise missile, to destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan. However, the Indian military officials are yet to confirm these reports. The representatives of the armed forces and external affairs ministry are expected to meet the press today.

Several national media reported the use of the Brahmos missile when defence sources announced the inauguration of the Brahmos Aerospace Production unit in Lucknow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will virtually inaugurate the ₹300 crore facility on Sunday. According to the Ministry of Defence, the facility includes not only missile production but also testing, integration, and a materials complex for aerospace-grade components.