Raipur: In a tragic incident, 13 people, all women and children, died and 11 were injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a truck in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday night. According to police, four children and nine women died in the road accident that happened late Sunday night near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.

“ A family from Chataud village had gone to Bansari village to attend a family function. While returning, the truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Saragaon under the Kharora police station area,” police told PTI.

After getting information about the accident, a police team was sent to the spot and the injured were taken to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital, Raipur.

Raipur district collector Gaurav Singh said district administration officials also reached the spot. He confirmed the death toll.

Police registered a case, and the matter is being investigated, the collector said.