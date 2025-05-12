As India's border areas remain on high alert, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India has debunked several claims making the rounds on social media. Take a look at the major ones:

1. False reports about explosions in Udhampur

In a post on X, PIB's Fact Check unit said, "Claims of heavy explosions in Udhampur are circulating on social media. The claim is FALSE. There have been no explosions in Udhampur".

2. Fake claims of drones in Jammu and Kashmir

Regarding "fake" claims about drone activity in Jammu and Kashmir, the PIB's Fact Check unit said, "This claim is fake. There is no drone activity in Jammu & Kashmir".

Social media has been abuzz with various claims following the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan. In this scenario, the PIB urged people to stay vigilant and only rely on official sources for accurate information.