Poonch/Jammu: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday described the recent Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir as creating a "war-like situation," with Poonch district suffering the worst. He urged displaced residents to return home, citing a military understanding now in place between the two countries.

Speaking to the media during a visit to affected areas in Poonch and Surankote, Abdullah, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Javed Rana, Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Aijaz Jan, and his sons Zamir and Zahir, stressed the need to construct bunkers to ensure civilian safety in future escalations.

“For the last three to four days, there was a war-like atmosphere. Poonch bore the brunt. Now that the shelling has stopped, people who fled should consider returning,” he said, noting that 80–90% of Poonch town had been vacated.

He called the Pakistani military's propaganda hollow and dismissed it outright. “They will keep pushing propaganda, but the truth is known — to me, to you, and to the world,” Abdullah said.

This was the first time shelling had hit town centres, he said, adding, “We lost 13 precious lives. My visit today is to reach out to those homes affected by this tragedy.”

Abdullah praised the communal harmony in Poonch, where, despite the crisis, Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs stood united. He confirmed that the shelling did not target religious places but noted that areas near temples, madrassas, dargahs, and gurdwaras were hit in a random and reckless manner.

He emphasised future preparedness to minimise civilian casualties and said the administration had received valuable input from civil society members.

Asked about Pakistan’s motives, Abdullah said, “I don’t have a magic wand to read their intentions, but so far, the ceasefire has held for 24 hours.” He also said district administrations in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora had been directed to assess structural damages for compensation. "Until now, saving lives was the focus. With the ceasefire holding, damage assessment and relief work will begin.”

Dismissing reports that officials abandoned their posts during the shelling, he asserted, “Not a single Deputy Commissioner left their station. These are baseless rumours.”