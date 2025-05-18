Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday was unable to complete the launch of an Earth observation satellite onboard the PSLV-C61 rocket due to an anomaly in its third stage, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said.

ISRO's trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is a four-stage rocket, and the first two stages performed normally, he noted.

"Today, we targeted the 101st launch from Sriharikota — the PSLV-C61 EOS-09 mission. The PSLV is a four-stage vehicle, and up to the second stage, the performance was normal. The third-stage motor started perfectly, but during its operation, we observed an anomaly, and the mission could not be accomplished," Narayanan said.

"After analysis, we will provide further updates," he added in a brief address following the lift-off.

EOS-09 is a replacement satellite, similar to EOS-04 launched in 2022. It was designed to provide remote sensing data to user communities engaged in operational applications and enhance the frequency of earth observation.

The mission's payload, a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) housed within the satellite, is capable of delivering imagery for various earth observation purposes under all-weather conditions, both day and night.

This round-the-clock, all-weather imaging capability is vital for a wide range of applications, including agriculture and forestry monitoring, disaster management, urban planning, and national security.

The rocket was launched at the scheduled time of 5.59 am.