New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday slammed party colleague Shashi Tharoor for his reported remarks that India breached the Line of Control (LoC) for the first time during the 2016 surgical strike on a terror base, saying he should be declared a "super spokesperson of the BJP".

Congress MP Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation to five countries, while speaking in Panama, reportedly said that when "for the first time" India breached the LoC between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base that was something we had not done before.

Tagging Tharoor's remarks, Raj said, "My dear Shashi Tharoor, Alas! I could prevail upon PM Modi to declare you as super spokesperson of BJP , even declaring (you) as foreign minister before landing in India. How could you denigrate the golden history of Congress by saying that before PM Modi, India never crossed LoC and International border."

"In 1965 Indian Army entered Pakistan at multiple points, which completely surprised the Pakistanis in the Lahore sector. In 1971, India tore Pakistan in two pieces and during UPA government several surgical strikes were unleashed but drum beating was not done to encash (it) politically," he said.

How could you be so dishonest to the party which gave you so much, asked Raj, who is the chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress Other Than Professionals. Raj's post on X was also reposted by Congress's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera.

Last month also, Raj had hit out at Tharoor for his reported "no country has 100-per cent foolproof intelligence" remarks, wondering how, being a Congressman, he became the BJP's lawyer and was giving the ruling party a "clean chit" on the Pahalgam terror attack. Tharoor had hit back at Raj, saying the latter is a former BJP MP and "is better qualified to understand who speaks for the BJP".

In a post on X, Raj had said, "According to you, Congress should guarantee foolproof intelligence to the BJP and nothing should be asked of the BJP. Shashi Tharoor said no country has 100 per cent foolproof intelligence. At the time of 26/11 Mumbai attack, Modi ji had said after reaching Mumbai from Gujarat that it is the failure of the central government. He also said that the problem is the Centre and not the border. How did the terrorists come when the intelligence, BSF, and CRPF are with the Centre? Tharoor ji, ask from Modi ji," Raj had said.

Following the Pahalgam attack, Tharoor has been making comments on the India-Pakistan conflict that are at variance with the party's stand, which has been questioning the government over US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between the two countries.