The mortal remains of an army personnel from Lakshadweep, who died in the devastating landslides in Sikkim earlier this month, was brought to his home in the island of Androth.

Sepoy Sainudheen PK lost his life when a landslide struck Chettan in North Sikkim on June 1. His body was recovered eight days later, following relentless search efforts by the Indian Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

His body was repatriated to his home island through a combined operation involving the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, supported by the local administration. Army helicopters and Indian Air Force aircraft, including the C-295, were deployed to ensure the safe transport of his mortal remains.

"His final journey, traversing nearly 2,500 kilometres from Chatten in North Sikkim to his native island of Androth in Lakshadweep, was a solemn and dignified tribute to a life dedicated to the nation," the army said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on December 20, 1991, in Androth, Lakshadweep, Sainudheen joined the Indian Army on March 24, 2012. Over the past 13 years, he served in the country’s toughest operational terrains, including the challenging heights of the Siachen Glacier, the Army said in a statement.

The army conducted a ceremonial wreath-laying tribute with full military honours to Sainudheen at Bengdubi Military Station on June 8. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy rendered a Guard of Honour at Androth for his services.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sepoy Sainudheen PK embodied the finest traditions of the Indian Army, quiet professionalism, absolute integrity, and unmatched dedication. Whether in Siachen or Sikkim, he served with a quiet courage that inspired all ranks. His sacrifice is a reminder that true valour lies in selfless service even in the face of unseen dangers. We salute a soldier, a comrade and a son of India whose memory will forever guide us," said his Commanding Officer.