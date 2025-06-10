Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members will have to wait a little longer for their journey to the International Space Station, as the launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida, originally scheduled for Tuesday evening, has been postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions along the ascent corridor.

The next launch opportunity for Axiom Mission 4 is now targeted for no earlier than 8 am EDT (5.30 pm IST) on Wednesday, June 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth private astronaut mission will be commanded by former NASA astronaut and Axiom Space’s Director of Human Spaceflight, Peggy Whitson. ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as the pilot, while mission specialists include ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

The crew will launch aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.