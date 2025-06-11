Imphal: A member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly firing at security personnel during a protest against the detention of the group’s leader and four others. The incident occurred on June 9 at Tera Sapam in Imphal West, police confirmed.

The accused, identified as Boinao Pangeijam (39), also known as Raj, reportedly fired at troops attempting to clear a roadblock. According to PTI, he was taken into custody along with the pistol used in the incident and presented before a magistrate, who remanded him to eight days in police custody.

In addition to this, 19 individuals were detained in Imphal East for their role in street violence. According to a senior police officer, the group was found obstructing roads, harassing commuters and disturbing public peace, with many allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Protests have erupted across Imphal valley, with demonstrators demanding the unconditional release of Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh and others. Protesters have clashed with security personnel despite prohibitory orders in place.

Authorities have urged the public, especially youth, to refrain from unlawful acts, warning that such behaviour could have long-term legal and career consequences, reported PTI.

Since May 2023, over 260 people have died and thousands have been displaced due to ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The state has been under President’s Rule since February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.