New Delhi: In response to the Air India flight AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set up a control room in Delhi to monitor and coordinate emergency operations.

People seeking information or assistance can contact the Delhi control room at 011-24610843 or 9650391859. A similar control unit has been established in Ahmedabad, and can be reached at 9978405304 or 079-23251900. Additionally, a helpline has been activated at the Ahmedabad airport: 9974111327.

Air India has also launched a dedicated passenger support line. “For assistance or information, kindly contact: (Delhi Control Room) 011-24610843/ 9650391859... Operation Control Room (Ahmedabad) 9978405304/ 079-23251900,” the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a post on X.

The national carrier stated on X that it has opened a helpline for families and passengers: 1800 5691 444. “In light of the AI 171 crash, an operational control room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate... we are committed to swift response and full support to all affected,” the ministry said in a statement.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, when it crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 from the United Kingdom, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian.