Ahmedabad: The published passenger list of Air India flight AI 171, which crashed into a building near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, lists a Pathanamthitta, Pullad native, Renjitha R Nair (40), among the 242 passengers. The list also includes two infants.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was bound for London Gatwick when it crashed around 2 pm in the Meghaninagar area, near the airport premises. Several passengers sustained injuries and were taken to the City Civil Hospital.

Local reports stated that former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on board.

According to early reports from police, the aircraft went down shortly after takeoff, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky. Emergency responders reached the site promptly and have launched intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations.