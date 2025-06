New Delhi: A total of 242 passengers and crew members were onboard Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Among them were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian national, Air India confirmed. Among those onboard was former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

The ill-fated flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, departed from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm and crashed shortly after takeoff.

Here's partial passenger list confirmed as onboard AI171:

AMIN A. (Mrs) – Boarded

AMIN Subhashchandra (Mr) – Boarded

NANDA Neha Pramukh (Mrs) – Boarded

NANDA Pramukh Pravesh (Mr) – Boarded

NANDA Prayash Pramukh (Mr) – Boarded

PATEL Babiben Kuberbhai (Mrs) – Boarded

PATEL Dilip Mahendrabhai (Mr) – Boarded

PATEL K. (Mr) – Boarded

PATEL Meena Dilip (Mrs) – Boarded

PATEL S. (Mrs) – Boarded

RUPANI Vijay Ramniklal (Mr) – Boarded

JOSHI Alpa Nishith (Ms) – Boarded

SONI Swapnil (Mr) – Boarded

SONI Yoga (Ms) – Boarded

DARJI Rajnikant Chimanlal (Mr) – Boarded

DAYANI K. (Ms) – Boarded

DOSHI Indravadan Shashikant (Mr) – Boarded

DOSHI Jyoti Indravadan – Boarded

FAIZAN RAFIK Faizan Rafik (Mr) – Boarded

GAJJAR Jayaben Navinchandra – Boarded

GAUSWAMI Sanket AtulGiri (Mr) – Boarded

GIRISH Aadiv (Mstr Child) – Boarded

GIRISH Takshiv (Infant) – Boarded

GODHANIYA K. (Ms Child) – Boarded

GODHALIYA D. (Mrs) – Boarded

GOPAKUMAR Nair R. (Ms) – Boarded

GOSAI Jinalben – Boarded

GREENLAW F. (Mr) – Boarded

HALANT Badrudin Hasanali (Mr) – Boarded

HALANT Malekben Rajabali (Mrs) – Boarded

HALANT Yasmin Badrudin (Mrs) – Boarded

HARRINGTON Ashwin Suresh (Mr) – Boarded

HIRANI Ramesh Hirji (Mr) – Boarded

HIRPARA Babubhai Lalji (Mr) – Boarded

HIRPARA V. (Mrs) – Boarded

HORA Harpreet (Mrs) – Boarded

JETHARA Nusratjahan (Ms) – Boarded

JIMULIA B. (Mrs) – Boarded

JIMULIA A. (Mr) – Boarded

JOSHI Kamniben Nilesh (Mr) – Boarded

JOSHI Miraya (Miss Child) – Boarded

JOSHI Nakul (Mstr Child) – Boarded

JOSHI Pradyut (Mstr Child) – Boarded

JOSHI Prateek (Mr) – Boarded

KAMDAR Yasha (Mrs) – Accepted

KHATIK Payal Sureshbhai (Mrs) – Boarded

IKHMANI Anil Lalji (Mr) – Boarded

KHUNT Nilkumar (Mr) – Boarded

LACAMANE Devji (Mr) – Boarded

LALGI Girish (Mr) – Boarded

LAVANIA Aparna (Ms) – Boarded

LAVANIA Neeraj (Mr) – Boarded

MAHESHWARI Bhavik (Mr) – Boarded

MAKWANA Alpesh (Mr) – Boarded

MAKWANA S. (Mrs) – Boarded

MASTER Mohammed Adnan (Mr) – Boarded

MEEK Jamie Ray (Mr) – Boarded

MEHTA Megha (Ms) – Boarded

MEHTA Sunil Kumar (Mr) – Boarded

MEHTA Varsha (Mrs) – Boarded

MENARA Prakash Chandra (Mr) – Boarded

MENARIA Vardi Chand (Mr) – Boarded

MERVANA Rajnikant Haridas (Mr) – Boarded

MISTER Sajedaben Salim (Ms) – Boarded

MISRI K. T. (Ms) – Boarded

MODHA Raxa (Mrs) – Boarded

MODHA Rudra (Mstr Infant) – Accepted

This is a partial list. Refer to images for full list.