Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was feared killed after the London-bound Air India plane crashed near the Ahmedabad airport soon after take-off on Thursday.

The BJP Keralam had earlier, in a post on X, condoled the death of their senior leader on Thursday, but later deleted the post. "Tributes to senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash," BJP Keralam said in the deleted post on X.

Earlier, senior BJP leader from Gujarat, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, confirmed that Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight "I am going to the city civil hospital to inquire about him," Chudasama told reporters.

The Air India-operated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with 242 passengers bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed into a building near Ahmedabad airport, with hundreds of passengers feared dead.

The crash occurred around 2 pm in the Meghaninagar area, close to the airport. Air India confirmed that among them were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian.