The Tata Group on Thursday announced a compensation of ₹1 crore each for the families of those killed in the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad.

"Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy," the company said in a post on X. The Air India owner added that it will cover the medical expenses of the injured and will ensure that they receive necessary medical support.

The Air India-operated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, carrying 242 people onboard, crashed into a medical college hostel building near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Only one person survived the incident, and five MBBS students of the hostel building also lost their lives.

"Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel," the group said.

Meanwhile, Air India announced that it has chartered two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for the next of kin of passengers and for Air India staff. "Air India is organising two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff," the company said in a post on X.