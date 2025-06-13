Air India flight AI-171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed on the perimeter of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Ahmedabad less than a minute after take-off to London Gatwick, like a fire ball in the air coming down with part of the tail falling on a neighbouring doctors’ residences. Early reports indicate that there may be no survivors’ even as 50- 60 doctor interns were rushed to hospital.

While this was an unusual crash, the devastation across the complex crash site, with charred remains strewn through the neighbourhood, raises questions about the causes that lead to such air accidents.

In India, with a population of 1.4 billion, we are known to have the same number of opinions! As a caution to our readers, it would be a good idea not to speculate but to wait for the two black boxes or flight recorders to be retrieved that help investigators determine the cause of an accident.

The Flight Data Recorder captures technical flight parameters such as altitude, speed, engine performance, and control inputs, while the Cockpit Voice Recorder records pilot conversations, radio transmissions, warning alarms, and ambient cockpit sounds. One hopes they were not destroyed. The investigation will be led by India and Boeing to ensure this never happens again.

Landing and take-off are said to be the most critical phases of flight, accounting for many aviation accidents due to low altitude, high speed, and limited reaction time. According to IATA data, over 53% of aviation accidents occur during landing, often due to unstable approaches, runway overruns, or poor visibility. Take-off is the second-most dangerous phase, responsible for 8.5% of accidents, typically caused by engine failures, bird strikes, or miscalculations in rotation speed.

The crashed Air India Boeing aircraft, lodged into a building near the airport. Photo: Special Arrangement

Air India Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad has renewed concerns about fleet safety and operational oversight. While Malayala Manorama could not validate the statement, a social media tweet by an Australian pilot states the post-crash image seems to provide evidence flaps may not have been configured for take-off. “They have flaps set to 0. Flaps should be set to 5 to 15 degrees. At 37 deg C air temperature and a full fuel load, this would result in the aircraft unable to climb.” Flaps are movable panels on the wings of an aircraft that help create more lift during take-off and landing.

MM learns a zero-flap landing is rare but can occur in emergencies, requiring a higher approach speed to compensate for the lack of additional lift. This results in a longer landing roll and increased reliance on braking systems. The time seemed too short in the Air India’s case to react.

The possibility of reasons for a crash are enormous. Aviation accidents can occur due to a combination of human, mechanical, and environmental factors, often resulting from pilot error, pilot fatigue, mechanical failure, adverse weather conditions, or air traffic control miscommunication. A wide body airplane when heavily loaded with aviation fuel, is more likely to catch fire. There could be a bird strike. Though twin engine aircraft are less likely to have both engines on fire when a bird is sucked into the engine.

Pilot errors, such as misjudging altitude or failing to react appropriately in emergencies, remain one of the leading causes of crashes. Mechanical failures, maintenance protocols, can involve engine malfunctions, hydraulic issues, or structural fatigue. Weather-related risks, including low visibility, turbulence, and wind shear, significantly impact take-off and landing safety. Investigators will be looking at the distribution of weight. Maintenance omissions and lapses could be another major cause.

Additionally, runway incidents, fuel mismanagement, and software glitches in flight systems have also been responsible for accidents. As aviation evolves, newer aircraft models integrate advanced automation and predictive maintenance to enhance safety, reducing the likelihood of catastrophic failures.

Smoke billows from site of flight crash in Ahmedabad. Photo: Special arrangement

India has faced aviation security challenges, including hijackings and terrorist attacks, though the overall risk remains low compared to operational accidents. The 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing, carried out by Sikh extremists, remains one of the deadliest aviation terror attacks globally. While hijackings were more frequent between 1971 and 2000, improved security measures, including biometric screening, baggage scanning, and intelligence coordination, have significantly reduced such incidents. However, one is only as strong as the weakest link. Ahmedabad is India’s seventh largest airport and till further investigation, one can never really be sure if sabotage was involved considering the recent conflict with Pakistan. Nobody has claimed responsibility at time of print.

As the nation mourns this devastating loss, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB),along with Boeing, are expected to launch an investigation into the cause of the disaster.

This tragedy has reignited concerns over the 787s quality control and safety culture, particularly given past issues with the 787’s lithium-ion battery fires, fuselage assembly defects, and issues related to the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine reliability.

(The author is an aviation expert)