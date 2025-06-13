New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday ordered enhanced safety inspection of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, a day after 241 people onboard died in the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Air India's fleet, owned by the Tata Group, includes 26 Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s.

The aviation watchdog has directed Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 planes that are equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect. These actions will be carried out in coordination with the DGCA regional offices concerned.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after take-off on Thursday afternoon. Out of the 242 people who were on board the plane, only one person survived.