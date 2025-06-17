New Delhi: Air India faced a string of flight disruptions on Tuesday, cancelling multiple international and domestic services due to a combination of technical glitches, airspace restrictions, and airport operation constraints. The affected routes include Delhi–Paris, Ahmedabad–London, and San Francisco–Mumbai, with hundreds of passengers either stranded at airports or diverted to alternate arrangements. The Kochi-Delhi flight had to be diverted to Amritsar due to heavy rain and wind.



Delhi–Paris flight

Air India cancelled flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris scheduled for June 17 after a technical issue was found during mandatory pre-flight checks. The airline stated that while the issue is currently being addressed, the night operation curbs at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport made rescheduling unfeasible, leading to the cancellation of both the outbound and return leg (AI142 Paris–Delhi) of the flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers were offered hotel accommodation, full refunds, or free rescheduling, according to the airline. “We are making alternative arrangements to fly passengers to their destination at the earliest,” Air India said in a statement.

Ahmedabad–London service cancelled

Air India cancelled flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, citing the unavailability of aircraft following airspace restrictions and precautionary checks in the aftermath of the June 12 crash of flight AI-171.

A spokesperson for the airline clarified that the cancellation was not due to any technical fault, as speculated. “The longer turnaround times due to enhanced checks post-crash have impacted aircraft availability,” the spokesperson said. The return flight AI-170 from London to Amritsar was also cancelled.

The Ahmedabad–London route, which had resumed only a day earlier with a new flight code after the crash that killed 270 people, was scheduled to depart at 3 pm Tuesday. Passengers were offered refunds, hotel stays, and complimentary rebooking options.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco–Mumbai flight terminated

In Kolkata, Air India’s San Francisco–Mumbai flight AI180 was terminated mid-route at its scheduled stopover early Tuesday after a technical snag developed in one of the engines of the Boeing 777-200 LR.

The aircraft had landed in Kolkata at 12.45 am but did not proceed further after routine post-landing checks revealed an issue with the left engine. Passengers, including those with connecting flights from Mumbai, were left confused and frustrated as updates were delayed. After several postponements, the flight was formally cancelled around 5.20 am.

A PTI reporter onboard said engineers worked for hours in light rain, but the fault could not be resolved. The airline began arranging hotel accommodation and food for the 211 affected passengers. Some were rebooked on alternate flights, while others were waiting for updates at the airport.

In all three incidents, Air India has said that it is working to rebook affected travellers or offer full refunds. Hotel stays and meals are being arranged for stranded passengers where necessary. The airline has urged passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport and follow its official communication channels for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi-Delhi flight

Heavy rain and wind forced Air India to divert its Kochi-Delhi flight to Amritsar. Flight AI 0822, which departed from Kochi at 11:35 am, was scheduled to land in Delhi at 2:55 pm. However, after two attempts to land in Delhi failed, the plane was diverted to Punjab.

Manorama Online's Manu Pramad, who is onboard the plane, said the flight will take off from Amritsar in half an hour. The weather was bad when the flight took off from Kochi. It was raining heavily when it reached Delhi. Though he made the approach for landing, the pilot decided against it because of strong headwinds.

Those who have to catch flights to go abroad, including those who arrived with infants, are waiting anxiously inside the plane, hoping for its immediate departure.

These cancellations and delays come just days after Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 270 people, including 29 on the ground. Since then, the airline has reportedly tightened its pre-flight protocols, resulting in delays and additional checks across its fleet.



Flight disruptions were also affected by airspace closures over Iran and Pakistan, due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, which has forced rerouting and longer flight paths for many services bound to Europe and North America.