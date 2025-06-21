Amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, India has begun evacuating all its nationals from Iran, the Indian Embassy announced on Saturday. Sharing an update on X, the embassy posted emergency contact numbers and a Telegram channel link for coordination.

"The Indian Embassy in Iran is evacuating all Indian Nationals in Iran. The Embassy may be contacted either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557, +989128109115 +989128109109," it stated.

In a separate message, the embassy confirmed that the evacuation would also extend to citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka. "On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy’s evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka," it said. It urged concerned individuals to reach out promptly.

"The citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka may urgently reach out to the Embassy, either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109," the post read.

In Colombo, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry advised its citizens currently in Iran to contact the Indian Embassy in Tehran should they wish to leave the country.

“The government of Sri Lanka has made arrangements with the government of India to assist Sri Lankans who wish to leave Iran by accommodating them in the flights,” read an official statement.

According to the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry, fewer than 100 Sri Lankans are present in Iran, while around 20,000 are working in Israel.

Meanwhile, in Kathmandu, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba’s office stated that she had formally asked India to help evacuate 16 Nepali nationals stranded in Iran.

The request was made through Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, asking that these individuals be included in India’s evacuation process. Deuba later expressed her gratitude online.

“Thank you @DrSJaishankar for India's swift assistance in helping to evacuate Nepali nationals from Iran. India's support in Nepal's evacuation efforts is a reflection of the strength of Nepal-India ties,” she wrote on X.

Of the 16 Nepali citizens, five are currently detained in Iranian prisons for immigration-related issues, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding that steps are being taken to secure their release and facilitate their return as part of the evacuation.

India had earlier launched Operation Sindhu on Wednesday to bring back its citizens from Iran as the conflict with Israel continues with no signs of de-escalation. On Saturday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that more than 500 Indian nationals have returned from Iran under Operation Sindhu so far.

(With PTI Inputs)