AAP's Gopal Italia won from Gujarat's Visavadar assembly constituency, and his party also retained Punjab's Ludhiana West seat, according to the results of assembly bypolls in four states announced on Monday.

The ruling BJP in Gujarat retained the Kadi seat, while the Trinamool Congress was leading in the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district, PTI reported.

The bypolls in the five constituencies were held on June 19.

While the deaths of the incumbent MLAs necessitated the bypolls in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab, the resignation of two legislators led to the polling in Kerala and another seat in Gujarat, PTI reported.

Punjab's ruling AAP retained the Ludhiana West Assembly seat with its candidate Sanjeev Arora defeating Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu by a margin of 10,637 votes. BJP's Jiwan Gupta polled 20,323 votes while the Shiromani Akali Dal's nominee Parupkar Singh Ghuman got 8,203 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Italia, the former president of the Gujarat unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), defeated his nearest rival, BJP candidate Kirit Patel, in Visavadar seat of Junagadh district by a margin of 17,554 votes, according to data shared by the Election Commission.

The Visavadar seat in Junagadh district fell vacant in December 2023 after the then AAP legislator Bhupendra Bhayani resigned and joined the ruling BJP.

BJP's Rajendra Chavda bagged the Kadi seat of Mehsana district in Gujarat, reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates, by a margin of 39,452 votes over Congress' Ramesh Chavda.

In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress was leading by over 19,000 votes in the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in Nadia district.

After seven rounds of counting, TMC candidate Alifa Ahamed secured 32,308 votes, while her nearest rival, Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh, backed by the CPI(M), bagged 13,144 votes.

A nine-year-old girl was killed in a bomb explosion in Kaliganj, police said.

According to a police officer, the girl was wounded after being allegedly hit by a bomb that exploded on Monday afternoon at Barochandgar under Kaliganj police station limits.