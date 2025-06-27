The Department of Telecom (DoT) is set to revise cybersecurity regulations in an effort to address the growing misuse of mobile phone numbers in fraudulent activities. Released on June 24, the proposal outlines the development of a new validation system for mobile numbers, especially targeting entities such as banks that use these numbers for services like UPI transactions.

Under the proposed system, a new “MNV platform” will allow authorised licensees and entities to verify whether a mobile number being used by an enterprise or individual exists in the database of a licensed or authorised body.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal defines entities that rely on mobile numbers to authenticate users or transactions as “telecommunication identifier user entity” (TIUE). It also suggests a fee structure: authorised entities may be charged ₹1.5 per mobile number validation request, while other entities will be required to pay ₹3 per request.

Furthermore, the revised rules would grant additional powers to government-recognised bodies and law enforcement agencies, enabling them to access transaction data even from non-telecom organisations. Sources indicate that a bank has already launched a pilot project to trial the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this model, mobile numbers linked to suspicious activities can be flagged and subsequently deactivated for 90 days. After this period, the usage history of the number will be erased, ensuring that a new user who receives the same number later is not affected. The DoT has invited feedback on the draft rules from stakeholders within 30 days of publication.

(With PTI Inputs)