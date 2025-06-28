Mumbai: Air India SATS Services (AISATS), a joint venture between Tata Group-owned Air India and Singapore’s SATS Ltd, has terminated four senior executives for hosting an office party just days after the fatal crash of Air India flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad.



The decision came after a video clip showing employees dancing at the AISATS office surfaced online and sparked widespread criticism, especially in the wake of the tragedy that claimed 270 lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued on Friday, AISATS said it had taken "firm disciplinary action" against those responsible but did not name individuals or disclose the exact timing of the party. “At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video. The behaviour does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability,” the company said.

A source confirmed that four senior executives were dismissed for their direct involvement in organising the party. The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows several AISATS employees dancing inside the office. The gathering has drawn sharp criticism for its perceived insensitivity, given the proximity to the June 12 crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, hitting a medical hostel complex. Of the 241 people onboard, only one passenger survived. The death toll stood at 270, including casualties on the ground.