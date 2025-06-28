Odisha: A few devotees reportedly collapsed during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri here on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha minister Mukesh Mahaling said that one or two devotees collapsed due to high humidity. Rescue teams immediately shifted them to the hospital, the minister added.

“There are primary health care centres in the temple area. I am also here to make sure glucose and water are being provided adequately. I will also visit the hospital to make sure that proper healthcare is being provided to those who may need it," Mahaling told the news agency.

However, Odisha-based Kalinga TV reported that over 500 devotees sustained injuries due to overcrowding while the Taladhwaja chariot was being pulled. The health condition of at least 8 devotees are critical, the channel reported.