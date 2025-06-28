As the investigation into the alleged gang rape of a first-year law student at South Calcutta Law College ongoing, Kolkata Police have arrested the college's security guard, Pinaki Banerjee (55), as reported by NDTV. This marks the fourth arrest in the case.

The student, in her complaint, alleged that she was gang raped on campus on 25 June by three men, an alumnus and two senior students, inside the security guard’s room. She alleged that the accused forced the guard to vacate the room before the assault.

Two of the men reportedly stood by while the third raped her. According to an investigating officer, the motive behind the attack appears to be revenge after the woman rejected a marriage proposal from the main accused.

"Going by the sequence of events, it appears that the victim had to face torture because of vengeance of the prime accused after she rejected his marriage proposal. This has been corroborated by the circumstantial evidence," the officer said. However, police are still examining whether the crime was premeditated or committed on impulse. "But whether it was a pre-planned crime or it happened suddenly needs to be proved," the officer told PTI.

The survivor reportedly told the accused that she was in a relationship and would not "cheat" on her partner. She further alleged that the accused threatened to harm her boyfriend and falsely implicate her parents if she continued to resist.

"Every aspect is being probed. We are also going through call details of the three accused and that of the victim," the officer added. A medical examination conducted the same day confirmed signs of sexual assault, including external injuries on her private parts, inner thighs, and bruising around the neck.

Kolkata Police had earlier arrested the prime accused, Monojit Mishra (31), a former student of the college and a practising lawyer associated with the Trinamool Congress student wing. Two other students, Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were also taken into custody on Thursday. Further investigation is underway.