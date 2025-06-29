Puri: Three people, including two women, were killed and over 50 others injured in a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha’s Puri early Sunday during a ceremony related to the ongoing Rath Yatra festivities, officials said.

The incident took place around 4.20 am when thousands of devotees had gathered near the chariots parked in front of the temple, they said. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where the condition of six people is stated to be critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gundicha Temple, located around 3km from the 12th-century shrine, is the aunt's house of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Subhadra and Balabhadra. During Rath Yatra, the deities visit their aunt’s home, stay there for seven days, and then return to their main abode, the Jagannath Temple.

According to police, chaos ensued after two trucks carrying materials for rituals reportedly entered the crowded spot near the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities. "Thousands of devotees had assembled outside the temple since the early hours to catch a glimpse of the deities when the ‘Pahuda’ (cloth) covering the front portion of the chariots was to be removed, as part of the rituals," the officials said.

The deceased were identified as Basanti Sahu (36) from Bolagarh, and Premakant Mohanty (80) and Pravati Das (42) from Balipatna. Their bodies have been handed over to family members.

Following the stampede, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi ordered the transfer of District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vineet Agrawal. He also suspended two police officers, DCP Bishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi, an official release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM ordered an administrative inquiry into the matter to be carried out under the supervision of the development commissioner. In another order, senior bureaucrat Saswata Mishra was appointed principal secretary to the CM in addition to his current responsibilities. The 1996-batch IAS officer is presently posted as principal secretary in the finance department with additional charge of chairman, IDCO.

The Odisha government will provide financial assistance of ₹25 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, the release added.

Earlier in a post on X, Majhi sought forgiveness from devotees of Lord Jagannath for the stampede, and tendered an apology on behalf of his government for the incident.

"Due to intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu... an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos. I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of devotees who lost their lives... pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow," Majhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that security lapses behind the incident would be probed, and those found guilty would face stringent action.

Health department sources said among those critically injured, one has been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, while five others are in the ICU.

A host of political leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, condoled the deaths, with many criticising the state government over arrangements for the Rath Yatra.

Kharge said he was deeply pained by the stampede, and asserted that the "negligence and mismanagement" which led to the tragedy are inexcusable. In a post on X, Gandhi described the Puri temple stampede as "extremely tragic", and urged the Odisha government to expedite relief efforts.