With the aim of streamlining fare structures and improving the financial sustainability of passenger services, the Ministry of Railways has rationalised the basic fare of Passenger train services, effective from July 1. The revised fares are based on the updated Passenger Fare Table issued by the Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA).

As per a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), there will be no change in suburban single journey fares and season tickets for both suburban and non-suburban routes.

Revised fares will apply to tickets booked on or after July 1. Tickets issued before this date will remain valid at the existing fare without any fare adjustment. PRS, UTS, and manual ticketing systems are being updated accordingly

The fares of First class will be increased by half a paisa per kilometre.

Ordinary non-AC classes (Non-suburban trains)

The fares of Second class will be increased by half paisa per kilometre, subject to the condition that:

No increase up to 500 Km

Increase by Rs.5 for distance 501 to 1500 Km

Increase by Rs.10 for distance 1501 to 2500 Km

Increase by Rs.15 for distance 2501 to 3000 Km

Sleeper Class: Increased by 0.5 paisa per kilometre

Mail/Express Trains (Non-AC)

Second Class: Increased by 01 paisa per kilometre

Sleeper Class: Increased by 01 paisa per kilometre

First Class: Increased by 01 paisa per kilometre

AC Classes (Mail/Express trains)

AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier/3-Economy, AC 2-Tier, and AC First/Executive Class/Executive Anubhuti: Increased by 02 Paisa per kilometre

The fare revision also applies to premier and special train services such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, AC Vistadome coaches, Anubhuti coaches, and Ordinary non-suburban services, per the revised class-wise fare structure.

Reservation fees, superfast surcharges, and other charges will remain unchanged. GST will continue to be levied as per applicable rules, and fare rounding principles will continue as per existing norms, PIB said.

The Ministry of Railways has issued necessary instructions to all Zonal Railways to ensure the smooth implementation of the revised fare structure. Zonal Railways have also been directed to update fare displays at all stations, PIB added.