The Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Tabar, deployed on a mission in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call on Sunday from the Pulau-flagged merchant tanker MT Yi Cheng 6.

The vessel, carrying 14 crew members of Indian origin and sailing from Kandla, India, to Shinas, Oman, reported a major fire in its engine room, which led to a complete power failure onboard.

A firefighting team and equipment from INS Tabar were quickly transferred to the tanker using the frigate’s boat and helicopter.

As of the latest update, 13 Indian naval personnel and five crew members from MT Yi Cheng 6 are engaged in firefighting operations, and the intensity of the fire has been significantly reduced.