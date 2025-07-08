Cuddalore: In a tragic accident, two students were killed and several others were injured after a school van crossing a railway track was hit by a train at Semmankuppam near Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning. The death toll is likely to go up as the injured are in critical condition.

According to reports, the Villupuram Mayiladuthurai Express, en route to Chidambaram, crashed into a school van while crossing an open railway gate. The injured were rushed to the Cuddalore Government Hospital. The vehicle completely damaged in the crash.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident and alleged lapses of the railway officials in railway gate operations.

The accident took place around 7.45 am on Tuesday at Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 170, which is a non-interlocked gate. Soon after the accident, a railway relief train with a medical relief van was dispatched to the site, said Southern Railway in a statement.

According to the preliminary inquiry of the Southern Railways, the van driver insisted on allowing the vehicle to pass when the gatekeeper was proceeding to close the gate, reported ANI. The speeding train crashed into the van as the gatekeeper allowed the driver to cross the gate. A committee of officers from the safety, operations and engineering branches have started a probe into the accident, said the authority.