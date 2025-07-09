Churu: A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, defence sources said. According to reports, the bodies of the pilot and co-pilot were recovered from the site. The officials are yet to reveal the identities of the deceased.

The aircraft crashed in an agricultural field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm, SHO Rajaldesar Kamlesh said. He said human body parts were found near the crash site.

The plane reportedly took off from the Suratgarh airbase. The IAF officials have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the accident.

More details are awaited.