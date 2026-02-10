Gandhinagar: A magistrate court in Mansa, Gandhinagar, on Tuesday convicted journalist Ravi Nair in a criminal defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), sentencing him to one year’s imprisonment and imposing a fine.

The case stemmed from a complaint by AEL, the flagship company of the Adani Group, alleging that Nair had published and circulated a series of tweets containing false and defamatory claims aimed at harming the reputation of the company and the conglomerate.

According to AEL, the posts went beyond fair comment or legitimate criticism and were intended to undermine the company’s credibility among the public and investors.

After a full trial, the court ruled that the company had proved its case and held Nair guilty of criminal defamation. Nair could not be reached for comment at the time of filing.